Santa Clara squares off against Nicholls St.

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 11:00 AM

Nicholls State (2-0) vs. Santa Clara (2-0)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State and Santa Clara both look to put winning streaks together . Nicholls State blew out Idaho State by 19 in its last outing. Santa Clara is coming off a 66-63 win at home over UC Davis in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Santa Clara’s Josip Vrankic has averaged 18 points and six rebounds while Jalen Williams has put up 13.5 points and 2.5 steals. For the Colonels, Ty Gordon has averaged 19.5 points, five assists and two steals while Najee Garvin has put up 15 points and seven rebounds.GIFTED GORDON: Gordon has connected on 75 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY STATE: Nicholls State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 31.2 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

