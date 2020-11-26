HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Santa Clara hosts UC Davis

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:30 AM

UC Davis (0-1) vs. Santa Clara (1-0)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis squares up against Santa Clara in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.2 points per game last season. The Broncos offense scored 77.4 points per matchup on their way to an 11-2 record against non-WCC competition. UC Davis went 4-10 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

