Samford opens season against Martin Methodist

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Martin Methodist vs. Samford (0-0)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the RedHawks of NAIA member Martin Methodist. Samford went 10-23 last year and finished eighth in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 74.9 points per contest across those 11 contests.

