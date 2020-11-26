HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Sacramento St. tops Bethesda 101-57

Sacramento St. tops Bethesda 101-57

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 12:40 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Teiano Hardee, Christian Terrell and Bryce Fowler scored 16 points apiece as Sacramento State routed Bethesda 101-57 on Wednesday night. Terrell also had 10 rebounds.

William FitzPatrick had 14 points for Sacramento State (1-0).

Chris Murry had 23 points and six rebounds for the Flames.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

