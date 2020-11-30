CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
S. Alabama squares off against Emmanuel

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

Emmanuel vs. South Alabama (2-1)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars will be taking on the Lions of NAIA school Emmanuel. South Alabama lost 77-73 loss at home against Jacksonville State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, John Pettway and Kayo Goncalves have combined to score 62 percent of all Jaguars points this season.FEATHERY FLOWERS: Through three games, South Alabama’s Michael Flowers has connected on 52.4 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 78.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 4-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Jaguars put up 74.3 points per contest across those eight contests.

