CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Russell lifts Rhode Island…

Russell lifts Rhode Island past South Florida 84-68

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 8:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 15 points as Rhode Island topped South Florida 84-68 at Bubbleville at theMohegan Sun Resort on Saturday.

Jalen Carey had 12 points for Rhode Island (1-2). Makhel Mitchell added 11 points and four blocks. Jeremy Sheppard had 11 points.

Mitchell scored on a drive, a jumper and dunked as the Rams built double-digit leads early before leading 36-20 at the half. The Rams maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

David Collins had 16 points for the Bulls (1-1). He also had seven turnovers. Caleb Murphy added 15 points. Alexis Yetna and Michael Durr each had 10 points.

Bubbleville continues Sunday as Rhode Island faces San Francisco and South Florida takes on Virginia Tech.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

With judge's recent decision, employees can pursue long fight for 2018 shutdown pay

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up