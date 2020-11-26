CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Ruffin leads Omaha over Middle Tennessee on late foul shots

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 4:20 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Marlon Ruffin hit a pair of foul shots with 1.2 seconds left to lift Omaha to a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

Ruffin finished with 18 points and Matt Pile had 16 for Omaha (1-1). Wanjang Tut added 10 points.

Donovan Sims had 14 points for the Blue Raiders (0-1). Jordan Davis added 13 points.

