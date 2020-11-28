CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Rodgers-led Kennesaw St. beats Toccoa Falls 106-44

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 7:15 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had a career-high 21 points as Kennesaw State routed NCCAA-member Toccoa Falls 106-44 on Saturday.

Rodgers shot 6 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Chris Youngblood had 15 points for Kennesaw State (2-0). Kasen Jennings added 10 points and six assists. Brandon Stroud had 10 points.

It was the first time this season Kennesaw State scored at least 100 points.

Alex Forde had 9 points for the Eagles.

