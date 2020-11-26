CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Roderick carries Ohio over…

Roderick carries Ohio over North Carolina A&T 84-72

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ben Roderick scored a career-high 22 points and Jason Preston added 21 points as Ohio defeated North Carolina A&T 84-72 on Thursday.

Roderick hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and Preston also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Dwight Wilson III had 14 points for Ohio (2-0). Ben Vander Plas added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Harry Morrice had 13 points for the Aggies (0-2). Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and seven rebounds and Kameron Langley had eight assists and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up