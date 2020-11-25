HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Robinson leads Fresno St.…

Robinson leads Fresno St. over William Jessup 87-47

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Fresno State to an 87-47 season-opening win over William Jessup on Wednesday.

Isaiah Hill had 16 points and Deon Stroud added 13 for the Bulldogs.

Jayden DeJoseph scored 15 points for the NAIA Warriors.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up