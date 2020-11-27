CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Roberts leads Prairie View past Evansville 64-61

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 7:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — D’Rell Roberts had 15 points off the bench to lead Prairie View to a 64-61 win over Evansville on Friday.

Jawaun Daniels had 13 points and six rebounds for Prairie View (1-1). DeWayne Cox and Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. each had six rebounds.

Noah Frederking had 20 points for the Purple Aces (0-2). Shamar Givance added 13 points and Trey Hall had eight rebounds.

