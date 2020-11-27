CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
College Basketball

Roberts leads Georgia St. over Toccoa Falls 105-60

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 8:02 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts had 23 points as Georgia State romped past Toccoa Falls 105-60 on Friday.

Roberts made 9 of 10 shots, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added six assists.

Eliel Nsoseme had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia State (2-0). Corey Allen added 18 points. Evan Johnson had 12 points.

Georgia State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Alex Forde had 18 points for the Eagles. Luke Baham added 13 points. DJ Thompson had 10 points.

