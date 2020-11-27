CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Riley Till, Kobe Sanders…

Riley Till, Kobe Sanders carry Cal Poly past Bethesda 100-46

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Riley Till had 17 points as Cal Poly rolled past Bethesda 100-46 on Friday night.

Kobe Sanders added 16 points for the Mustangs in their season opener. Mark Crowe chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds. Tuukka Jaakkola had 11 points.

Rian Narra had 10 points for the Flames.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

The Air Force is filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up