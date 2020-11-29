Richmond tops No. 10 Kentucky, first road win vs top 10 team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to the program’s first road victory over an Associated…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to the program’s first road victory over an Associated Press top-10 team, rallying in the second half to beat No. 10 Kentucky 76-64 Sunday.

The Spiders (2-0) had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime. Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead.

A 9-0 burst gave the Spiders the lead, and a 7-0 stretch made it 58-46 with 7:43 remaining. In between, Francis and Tyler Burton hit 3-pointers and Cayo converted a three-point play.

Kentucky (1-1) got within eight before Richmond answered with Jacob Gilyard’s fast-break layup and Matt Grace’s 3-pointer for a 13-point edge with 4:40 left. Francis added a 3-pointer that made it 72-56 and sparked a celebration on the Spiders’ bench.

No. 11 CREIGHTON 69, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 58

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, Antwann Jones fueled the decisive run in the first half, and Creighton opened the season with a victory over North Dakota State.

Jones scored nine of his 11 points in succession as Creighton turned an early deficit into a lead, and Bishop had nine points in the first five minutes of the second half as the Bluejays went up by 23 points.

Creighton’s opener was delayed until Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the program. The Bluejays were originally scheduled to begin the season Wednesday at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Bison (0-3), who shot 29% in their first two games, made 4 of its first 5 shots and led 10-4 before turning the ball over on five of six possessions.

No. 18 ARIZONA STATE 100, HOUSTON BAPTIST 77

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Marcus Bagley scored 21 points, fellow freshman Josh Christopher added 17 and Arizona State used a huge first-half run to rout Houston Baptist.

The Sun Devils (2-1) played without starting guard Alonzo Verge for unspecified reasons in their home opener, but it did little to slow them down against the overmatched Huskies (0-2).

Arizona State was much more crisp offensively than in a loss to No. 3 Villanova last week, dishing out 21 assists on 36 field goals, and put the game out of reach early with a 33-3 first-half run.

The Sun Devils shot 55% and went 12 for 27 from the 3-point arc against the Huskies, who had the nation’s worst scoring defense last season.

Ty Dalton led Houston Baptist with 19 points.

No. 23 OHIO STATE 74, UMASS-LOWELL 64

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points and Ohio State had to rally from a second-half deficit to defeat UMass-Lowell.

Washington took a pass from teammate C.J. Walker and hit a 3 from the left wing for a 70-63 lead with 1:07 left to all but clinch it for the Buckeyes (2-0).

Justice Sueing had 15 points and six rebounds for Ohio State. Walker added 13 points and five assists while E.J. Liddell had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Obadiah Noel, coming off a 35-point game against Illinois State on Saturday, led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Allin Blunt and Bryce Daley each had 11 points.

No. 24 RUTGERS 70, HOFSTRA 56

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jacob Young had 17 points and Rutgers beat Hofstra.

Montez Mathis scored 14 points, and point guard Paul Mulcahy added nine rebounds and seven assists as the Scarlet Knights never trailed.

Rutgers (3-0) led 32-16 with 3:52 left in the first half before Hofstra (0-1) entered the break on a 5-0 run.

The Pride added two free throws by Isaac Kante after halftime before Rutgers went on a 10-0 run for a 45-32 lead — its largest of the game. The Scarlet Knights led by at least 10 the rest of the way.

Hofstra was led by Jalen Ray with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

