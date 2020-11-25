HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Rice leads The Citadel over Piedmont 89-64

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:03 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice scored 27 points as The Citadel easily defeated Piedmont 89-64 on Wednesday in a season opener. Hayden Brown added 22 points for the Bulldogs. Brown also had 16 rebounds.

Tyler Moffe had 11 points for The Citadel. Brady Spence added four blocks.

Ryan Jolly had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lions. Jake Smith added 14 points. Orry Clements-Owens had 10 points and six rebounds.

