Rhea lifts Texas Rio Grande Valley past UTSA 81-64

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:24 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Sean Rhea had a career-high 20 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley beat UTSA 81-64 on Saturday.

Uche Dibiamaka had 15 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-1). Quinton Johnson II added 13 points. Javon Levi had 12 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 12 points for the Roadrunners (1-1). Jhivvan Jackson added 10 points.

