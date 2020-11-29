CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Raca leads Wake Forest women over No. 24 Missouri State

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 4:58 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ivana Raca scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter when Wake Forest pulled away and went on to beat No. 24 Missouri State 68-59 on Sunday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Raca had a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, and her two free throws and a layup by Gina Conti to end the period extended Wake Forest’s lead to 53-40. Raca, who had nine rebounds and five assists, opened the fourth quarter with a basket for the Demon Deacons’ largest lead at 15.

The Lady Bears got within six with just over a minute left in the game but Wake Forest made 7 of 8 from the line to secure the win.

Alex Scruggs, who had a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, finished with 15 points for Wake Forest.

Raca’s 3-pointer gave the Demon Deacons (2-1) their first lead as the opening quarter ended. The Lady Bears twice tied the game in the second quarter but Wake Forest took a 30-26 edge at halftime.

Missouri State (2-1), which beat No. 12 Maryland in its previous game, was led by Abby Hipp with 16 points, Brice Calip with 15 and Jasmine Franklin with nine to go with 13 rebounds.

