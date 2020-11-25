HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Quinnipiac defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 84-66

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 7:54 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Seth Pinkney and Savion Lewis scored 12 points apiece as Quinnipiac topped Fairleigh Dickinson 84-66 on Wednesday in a season opener.

Elias King, Jacob Rigoni and Tymu Chenery added 11 points apiece for the Bobcats. King also had nine rebounds.

Brandon Rush scored a career-high 21 points for the Knights. Elyjah Williams added 19 points. Pier-Olivier Racine had six points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

