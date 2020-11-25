HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Purdue Fort Wayne defeats SE Louisiana 67-63 in OT

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:59 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins registered 18 points as Purdue Fort Wayne narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-63 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Bobby Planutis had 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0). DeMierre Black added 13 points. Demetric Horton had 11 points.

Nick Caldwell scored a career-high 20 points for the Lions (0-1). Joe Kasperzyk added 10 points. Pape Diop had 10 points and nine rebounds.

