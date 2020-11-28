CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Pringle, Murphy lift Wofford past Carver College 111-37

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:01 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C (AP) — Nick Pringle scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and Wofford rolled past Carver College 111-37 on Saturday.

Storm Murphy added 16 points for the Terriers, while Sam Godwin chipped in 15. Pringle shot 8 for 10 from the field. Godwin also had seven rebounds.

Messiah Jones scored 14 points for Wofford (2-0).

Lawrence Simmons had 12 points for the Cougars, who play in the NCCAA, an association of small Christian colleges. Simmons also had seven turnovers as Wofford forced Carver into 21 miscues, turning them into 33 points.

Bryson Scott added 12 points. Stephen Mayuen had 2 points, two assists and one steal.

