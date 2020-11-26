Portland goes for first win vs William Jessup

William Jessup vs. Portland (0-1) Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots…

William Jessup vs. Portland (0-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA member William Jessup. Portland lost 84-72 loss at home against Seattle in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland went 6-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Pilots offense put up 66.3 points per matchup across those 13 games.

