Pope lifts Tulane over Lamar 66-57

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 7:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tylan Pope recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Tulane to a 66-57 win over Lamar on Friday.

Jaylen Forbes had 15 points and seven rebounds for Tulane (1-0). Sion James added six rebounds.

Anderson Kopp had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (0-2). Quinlan Bennett added 14 points and Ellis Jefferson had 12 points.

