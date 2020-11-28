CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Plowden has double-double in Bowling Green’s 101-78 win

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:47 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points and 16 rebounds as Bowling Green rolled past South Carolina State 101-78 on Saturday.

Trey Diggs added 17 points, Justin Turner scored 16 and Caleb Fields had 15 for the Falcons. Turner also had six rebounds and six assists, while Fields had five steals.

Rahsaan Edwards had 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-2). Tariq Simmons added 12 points. Jemal Davis had 11 points.

