Pitt welcomes St. Francis in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

St. Francis (Pa.) (0-0) vs. Pittsburgh (0-0)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of Pennsylvania schools are set to do battle as Pittsburgh gets the 2020-21 season underway by hosting the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash. St. Francis (Pa.) went 22-10 last year and finished second in the NEC, while Pittsburgh ended up 16-17 and finished 13th in the ACC.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. St. Francis (Pa.) went 6-4 against programs outside its conference, while Pittsburgh went 9-2 in such games.

