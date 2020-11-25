HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Perkins leads Saint Louis over SIU-Edwardsville 89-52

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:26 PM

Javonte Perkins had 22 points, Jordan Goodwin had a double-double and Saint Louis easily defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 89-52 in the season-opener on Wednesday night.

Goodwin, the nation’s top rebounding guard last year with 10.4 a game, had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson and Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 11 points apiece.

Sidney Wilson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

