Perkins, Goodwin help send Saint Louis past LSU 85-81

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 32 points — 26 in the second half — and Jordan Goodwin posted his 25th career double-double and Saint Louis beat LSU 85-81 on Saturday.

LSU’s Cameron Thomas buried a 3 pointer with 1:59 left, added a layup with 47 seconds to go and LSU drew within 80-79.

Saint Louis’ Gibson Jimerson missed his 3 attempt seven seconds later, but Goodwin’s 11th and final rebound of the game proved valuable. Ja’Vonte Smart of LSU fouled Perkins on this 3 attempt and he went to the foul line and made all three shots with 17 seconds left for an 83-79 lead.

Perkins finished a point shy of his career-high point total. He was 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, after intermission. He was 2 of 7 before the break and missed all three attempts behind the arc.

Jimmerson finished with 16 points with four 3s and Demarius Jacobs scored 13 for the Billikens (2-0). Saint Louis was without Fred Thatch Jr. due to a sprained knee, and Hasahn French is in concussion protocol.

Thomas led the Tigers (1-1) with 25 points and Trendon Watford scored 24.

