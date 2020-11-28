CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Perkins, Goodwin help send…

Perkins, Goodwin help send Saint Louis past LSU 85-81

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 32 points — 26 in the second half — and Jordan Goodwin posted his 25th career double-double and Saint Louis beat LSU 85-81 on Saturday.

LSU’s Cameron Thomas buried a 3 pointer with 1:59 left, added a layup with 47 seconds to go and LSU drew within 80-79.

Saint Louis’ Gibson Jimerson missed his 3 attempt seven seconds later, but Goodwin’s 11th and final rebound of the game proved valuable. Ja’Vonte Smart of LSU fouled Perkins on this 3 attempt and he went to the foul line and made all three shots with 17 seconds left for an 83-79 lead.

Perkins finished a point shy of his career-high point total. He was 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, after intermission. He was 2 of 7 before the break and missed all three attempts behind the arc.

Jimmerson finished with 16 points with four 3s and Demarius Jacobs scored 13 for the Billikens (2-0). Saint Louis was without Fred Thatch Jr. due to a sprained knee, and Hasahn French is in concussion protocol.

Thomas led the Tigers (1-1) with 25 points and Trendon Watford scored 24.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP bounces back in big way for November

Air Force filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

Trump threatens NDAA veto over social media protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up