CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Parrish carries UTSA over…

Parrish carries UTSA over Texas-Permian Basin 97-71

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eric Parrish had 20 points, Keaton Wallace added 19 and UTSA defeated Texas-Permian Basin 97-71 on Friday.

Jacob Germany added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (1-0).

Malik Brikat had 20 points for the Division II Falcons, who lost to UTEP on Wednesday. Jordan Horn added 18 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

The Air Force is filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up