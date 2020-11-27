CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Oregon State has record…

Oregon State has record win over Northwest, 114-42

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 17 points and Oregon State cruised to a 114-42 win over NAIA-member Northwest University on Friday, the largest margin of victory in Beavers’ history.

All 13 Oregon State players scored, six in double figures. The Beavers shot 66% from the field, made 10 of 18 from 3-point range and had a 37-26 advantage on the boards. They outscored the Eagles 21-2 in second-chance points, 62-20 on points in the paint, 62-14 off the bench and 29-4 on fast breaks.

The Beavers had a 30-0 run in the first half, holding Northwest scoreless for 10 minutes. While the Eagles were missing nine straight shots, the Beavers were 13 of 18.

The score was 57-15 at the break.

The Eagles, who lost to California the previous night, shot 28%, going 3 of 22 behind the arc. No player reached double figures. Northwest had never played a Division I opponent prior to this weekend and lost to Cal by 25.

_____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

What contractors can expect in 2021

USPS ‘hopeful’ freedom to set higher mail rates will increase revenue

How the Federal Student Aid program has adjusted to the pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up