Oklahoma St. goes up against Marquette

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

Oklahoma State (2-0) vs. Marquette (2-0)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Marquette both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home in their last game. Marquette earned a 75-50 win over Eastern Illinois on Friday, while Oklahoma State won easily 85-65 over Texas Southern on Saturday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Marquette has relied on senior leadership this year while Oklahoma State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Dawson Garcia, Theo John, Koby McEwen and Jamal Cain have combined to account for 60 percent of Marquette’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Cade Cunningham, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this year.CLUTCH CADE: Cunningham has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: Marquette has held opposing teams to 53.5 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

