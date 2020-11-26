CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Odom leads Xavier over Bradley on late basket

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 4:29 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dwon Odom made a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining to lift Xavier to a 51-50 win over Bradley on Thursday.

Zach Freemantle posted 19 points and Paul Scruggs had 17 points for Xavier (2-0). Odom was just 2 of 10 from the field and finished with four points.

Elijah Childs had 17 points for the Braves (1-1). Ville Tahvanainen added 11 points.

