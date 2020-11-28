CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Oakland pays visit to Michigan

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 1:45 PM

Oakland (0-3) vs. Michigan (1-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Michigan in an early season matchup.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jalen Moore has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland went 4-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 64.7 points per game while scoring 59.9 per outing. Michigan went 9-2 in non-conference play, averaging 78.4 points and allowing 63.2 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

