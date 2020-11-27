CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Nova visits Virginia Tech

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 3:31 PM

Villanova (2-0) vs. Virginia Tech (1-0)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Virginia Tech both look to put winning streaks together . Villanova beat Arizona State by nine on Thursday. Virginia Tech is coming off a 77-62 home win over Radford on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Villanova’s Caleb Daniels, Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels have combined to score 43 percent of all Wildcats points this season.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Villanova went 11-2 against schools outside its conference, while Virginia Tech went 9-2 in such games.

