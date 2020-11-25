HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Nolan scores with 0.8 second left, lifts Bradley over Toledo

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:29 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Terry Nolan Jr. scored on a driving layup with 0.8 seconds left to give Bradley a 61-59 victory over Toledo in a season opener at the Xavier Invitational on Wednesday.

Nolan missed a shot with 20 seconds left, but grabbed the rebound and knocked the ball out of bounds off a Toledo player that set up the game winner.

Elijah Childs posted 14 points and four blocks for Bradley. Ari Boya added 11 points and Nolan finished with 10. Ja’Shon Henry had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Braves.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points for Toledo. Marreon Jackson added 15 points and Spencer Littleson had 10.

___

___

