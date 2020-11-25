HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Noel leads UMass Lowell over San Francisco 76-68

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:11 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Obadiah Noel had 22 points as UMass Lowell beat San Francisco 76-68 on Wednesday in a season opener played at the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville Tournament.

Connor Withers had 15 points for UMass Lowell. Max Brooks added 12 points. Kalil Thomas had eight rebounds.

Khalil Shabazz had 31 points for the Dons. Jamaree Bouyea added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

