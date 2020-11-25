Noel leads UMass Lowell over San Francisco 76-68

The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Obadiah Noel had 22 points as UMass Lowell beat San Francisco 76-68 on Wednesday in a…

Listen now to WTOP News

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Obadiah Noel had 22 points as UMass Lowell beat San Francisco 76-68 on Wednesday in a season opener played at the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville Tournament.

Connor Withers had 15 points for UMass Lowell. Max Brooks added 12 points. Kalil Thomas had eight rebounds.

Khalil Shabazz had 31 points for the Dons. Jamaree Bouyea added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.