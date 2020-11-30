CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
No. 9 Creighton faces off against Nebraska Omaha

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

Nebraska Omaha (1-2) vs. No. 9 Creighton (1-0)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Creighton hosts Nebraska Omaha in an early season matchup. Nebraska Omaha fell 70-58 to Abilene Christian on Saturday. Creighton is coming off a 69-58 home win over North Dakota State on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: .MIGHTY MARLON: Marlon Ruffin has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 94.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.1 points per game last year. The Bluejays offense put up 77.9 points per matchup en route to a 10-2 record against non-Big East competition. Nebraska Omaha went 6-8 against non-conference programs in 2019-20.

