No. 8 Michigan State looks to knock off No. 6 Duke

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

No. 8 Michigan State (2-0) vs. No. 6 Duke (1-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State goes for its fifth straight win vs ranked opponents against No. 6 Duke. Michigan State’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 9 Maryland Terrapins 67-60 on Feb. 15. Duke is coming off an 81-71 win over Coppin State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: .DJ FROM DISTANCE: In one games this season, DJ Steward has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted.

A YEAR AGO: Duke put up 87 points and prevailed by 12 over Michigan State when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Michigan State went 8-3 against schools outside its conference, while Duke went 10-1 in such games.

