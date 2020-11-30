CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
No. 4 Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Green Bay

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:30 PM

Green Bay (0-1) vs. No. 4 Wisconsin (2-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Wisconsin looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Green Bay. In its last seven wins against the Phoenix, Wisconsin has won by an average of 14 points. Green Bay’s last win in the series came on Dec. 9, 2009, an 88-84 victory.

SENIOR SCORING: Wisconsin has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, D’Mitrik Trice, Jonathan Davis and Ben Carlson have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Badgers points this season.NIFTY NATE: Reuvers has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Wisconsin scored 88 and came away with an 18-point win over Green Bay when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.1 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 68 points per contest en route to a 7-4 record against non-Big Ten competition. Green Bay went 3-8 against non-conference programs in 2019-20.

