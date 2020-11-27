CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » No. 24 Missouri State…

No. 24 Missouri State women roll past FGCU 74-49 in opener

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 13 points and No. 24 Missouri State used a dominate first half to defeat Florida Gulf Coast 74-49 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Abyigayle Jackson added 12 points, Sydney Wilson 11 and Brice Calip 10 for the Bears (1-0), who led 49-18 at the intermission.

Missouri State led by as many as 36 in the first half with all 13 players on the roster getting into the season opener. The Bears shot 58% to 18% for the Eagles (1-1), who were 1 of 23 from 3-point range, outrebounded 32-14 and only had one assist.

Seven players had at least five rebounds for the Bears, who returned four starters and 10 players who were part of a 26-4 team that set a school record for regular-season wins last year. That earned the Bears their first preseason ranking since 2000.

Tishara Morehouse had 10 points for FGCU, which went 30-3 last season but lost its top seven scorers.

_____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

The Air Force is filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up