No. 20 Kentucky takes on No. 7 Kansas

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

No. 20 Kentucky (1-1) vs. No. 7 Kansas (1-1)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Kentucky visits No. 7 Kansas in an early season matchup. Kentucky fell 76-64 at home to Richmond on Sunday. Kansas is coming off a 94-72 win in Fort Myers over Saint Joseph’s on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kansas’ Christian Braun has averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals while Ochai Agbaji has put up 17.5 points. For the Wildcats, Brandon Boston Jr. has averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while Terrence Clarke has put up 13.5 points, five rebounds and two steals.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Braun has connected on 63.6 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked second among Big 12 teams with an average of 92 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

