No. 16 Hoosier women flex in 100-51 season-opening win

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 4:38 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 26 points on perfect shooting from the floor, Grace Berger posted the first triple-double in program history and No. 16 Indiana defeated Eastern Kentucky 100-51 in a season opener Wednesday living up to preseason hype.

The Hoosiers showed why they have been tabbed, for the first time, as favorites to win the Big Ten this season. Indiana placed four in double figures (Ali Patberg scored 18 points and Danielle Patterson 14), shooting 55% (41-for-75), owning a 56-40 advantage on the boards and blocking 11 shots.

Berger had the program’s first triple-double in the books before the start of the fourth quarter with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Holmes, a sophomore forward, opened with seven straight makes in the first quarter and finished 13-for-13 shooting from the floor, setting a school record for best shooting percentage in a game.

She beat the 12-for-13 set by Sue Hodge (1981) and Quacy Barnes (1998). Thanks largely to Holmes, the Hoosiers enjoyed a 60-12 advantage in the paint. She also swatted seven shots.

Amerah Steele led the Colonels with 13 points. Alice Recanati added 11 points and Kynnedy Azubike 10. The path remains daunting for Eastern Kentucky, who next face No. 5 Louisville.

