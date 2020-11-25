THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
No. 15 West Virginia holds off South Dakota State 79-71

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 9:36 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Miles McBride scored a career-high 23 points and No. 15 West Virginia held off South Dakota State 79-71 on Wednesday night in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic.

McBride, selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman team last season, was 9 for 19 from the field for the Mountaineers in the opener.

Sean McNeil added a career-high 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field.

Summit League Player of the Year Douglas Wilson led South Dakota State with 17 points. South Dakota native Noah Freidel had 16.

West Virginia built the lead to as many as 12 points in the second half when McNeil hit a 3-pointer. The Jackrabbits cut it to four with just under two minutes to play on Wilson’s 3-point play, but could get no closer. Freidel missed a 3-pointer with just over a minute to play.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia’s long front line seemed to be too much for South Dakota State to overcome.

UP NEXT

West Virginia advanced to the semifinals in Sioux Falls. It will face the winner of the tournament’s opening day finale between Utah State and VCU on Thursday afternoon.

South Dakota State will face the loser of the Utah State vs. VCU game on Thursday night.

