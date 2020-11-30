CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » No. 12 Nova takes…

No. 12 Nova takes on Hartford

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hartford (0-1) vs. No. 12 Villanova (2-1)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Villanova hosts Hartford in an early season matchup. Hartford came up short in a 69-57 game to UConn on Friday. Villanova lost 81-73 in overtime to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels have combined to score 48 percent of all Wildcats points this season.MIGHTY MOSES: Moses Flowers has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.1 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense put up 76.7 points per matchup en route to an 11-2 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Hartford went 5-8 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up