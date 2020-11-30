No. 12 Nova takes on Hartford

Hartford (0-1) vs. No. 12 Villanova (2-1) Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12…

Hartford (0-1) vs. No. 12 Villanova (2-1)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Villanova hosts Hartford in an early season matchup. Hartford came up short in a 69-57 game to UConn on Friday. Villanova lost 81-73 in overtime to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels have combined to score 48 percent of all Wildcats points this season.MIGHTY MOSES: Moses Flowers has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.1 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense put up 76.7 points per matchup en route to an 11-2 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Hartford went 5-8 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

