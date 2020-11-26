CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
NKU squares up against Chattanooga

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 3:31 PM

Northern Kentucky (1-0) vs. Chattanooga (0-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Northern Kentucky in an early season matchup. Northern Kentucky won 74-73 at home against Ball State on Wednesday. Chattanooga went 20-13 last year and finished sixth in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Northern Kentucky went 6-4 against teams outside its conference, while Chattanooga went 7-4 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

