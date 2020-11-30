CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » NJIT plays host to FDU

NJIT plays host to FDU

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. NJIT (0-0)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT squares off against Fairleigh Dickinson in an early season matchup. Fairleigh Dickinson fell short in a 96-75 game at Rutgers on Friday. NJIT went 9-21 last year and finished eighth in the Atlantic Sun.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, Brandon Rush has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 60 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson went 1-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Knights gave up 76.7 points per game while scoring 63.8 per matchup. NJIT went 2-10 in non-conference play, averaging 64.9 points and allowing 74.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up