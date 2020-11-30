NJIT plays host to FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. NJIT (0-0) Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT…

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. NJIT (0-0)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT squares off against Fairleigh Dickinson in an early season matchup. Fairleigh Dickinson fell short in a 96-75 game at Rutgers on Friday. NJIT went 9-21 last year and finished eighth in the Atlantic Sun.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, Brandon Rush has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 60 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson went 1-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Knights gave up 76.7 points per game while scoring 63.8 per matchup. NJIT went 2-10 in non-conference play, averaging 64.9 points and allowing 74.3 per game in the process.

