HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Nicholls St. squares off…

Nicholls St. squares off against Idaho State

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Idaho State (0-1) vs. Nicholls State (1-0)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State pays visit to Nicholls State in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those seven games, the Bengals gave up 73 points per game while scoring 64.9 per outing. Nicholls State went 2-5 in non-conference play, averaging 66.9 points and giving up 73.4 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up