New Hampshire looks for home win vs Bryant

Bryant (0-1) vs. New Hampshire (1-0)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks for its fourth straight win over Bryant at Lundholm Gym. The last victory for the Bulldogs at New Hampshire was a 60-55 win on Nov. 24, 2013.

PREVIOUSLY: New Hampshire scored 87 points and prevailed by 11 over Bryant when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant went 7-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Bulldogs gave up 68.4 points per game while scoring 70.5 per contest. New Hampshire went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 71.4 points and giving up 73 per game in the process.

