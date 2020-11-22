Nebraska welcomes St. Louis in 2020-21 season opener

Saint Louis (0-0) vs. Nebraska (0-0) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska opens its…

Saint Louis (0-0) vs. Nebraska (0-0)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska opens its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Saint Louis Billikens. Saint Louis went 23-8 last year and finished fourth in the A10, while Nebraska ended up 7-25 and finished 14th in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis went 10-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Billikens gave up a mere 63.6 points per game while scoring 72.3 per outing. Nebraska went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 74.7 per game in the process.

