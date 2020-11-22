THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Nebraska welcomes St. Louis in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Saint Louis (0-0) vs. Nebraska (0-0)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska opens its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Saint Louis Billikens. Saint Louis went 23-8 last year and finished fourth in the A10, while Nebraska ended up 7-25 and finished 14th in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis went 10-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Billikens gave up a mere 63.6 points per game while scoring 72.3 per outing. Nebraska went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 74.7 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

