Nebraska welcomes McNeese St. in 2020-21 season opener

McNeese State (0-0) vs. Nebraska (0-0) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts McNeese…

McNeese State (0-0) vs. Nebraska (0-0)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts McNeese State in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. McNeese State went 15-17 last year and finished seventh in the Southland, while Nebraska ended up 7-25 and finished 14th in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those seven games, the Cowboys gave up 80.9 points per game while scoring 71.1 per matchup. Nebraska went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 74.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.