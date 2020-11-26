HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Nebraska squares off against Nevada

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

Nevada (1-0) vs. Nebraska (1-0)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Nebraska both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada went 7-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Wolf Pack gave up 70.8 points per game while scoring 74.3 per matchup. Nebraska went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and allowing 74.7 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

