CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » NC A&T pays visit…

NC A&T pays visit to CSU

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NC A&T (1-2) vs. Charleston Southern (0-2)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T plays Charleston Southern in an early season matchup. NC A&T easily beat Chicago State by 30 in its last outing. Charleston Southern lost 60-50 on the road to Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, Tyrone Lyons and Blake Harris have collectively accounted for 35 percent of all Aggies scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for eight field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Charleston Southern has held opposing teams to only 44 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up